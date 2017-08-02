Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

Posted: Updated:

Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior.

“The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” Whalen says.

So he went to work… He dropped 15 pounds in 9 months, and began sculpting his body in ways that even proved his own friends and family wrong.

“As soon as I started adjusting my body to where it needs to be, they were all like ‘oh wow he is actually doing this’” Whalen says. 

Getting in shape is hard, but getting on the show itself is harder.

Whalen had a little help from his workout partner and childhood friend Will Johns. 

“I was pretty proud when that video sent. After that, there was no turning back.” Johns says.  

“When I was talking with the directors too, they were saying “This is a reality TV show. They want a personality. They want to show that you are not boring I guess.” Whalen says.

The producers invited him to Denver for qualifying, where he was number 17 on the list of candidates. But the week before he left, Whalen received a phone call…

“You know we would love to have you on here, but just so you know, we only get to ten or twelve, just because of the time limit.” Whalen says. 

Whalen just missed the cut. It would’ve been easy for him to quit, but that’s not what a Ninja Warrior does. 

“I told the producers that, and they said good, we have your video, we know who are you, we already know you.” Whalen says.

“The personality we don’t have to work on. The Montana image that we don’t have to work on, they are nothing. He has that down pat. I mean when they call him, he is wearing his cowboy boots and Levis… it doesn’t get more Montana than that.” Johns says with a laugh.

So Whalen will continue to push himself to new heights, all in hopes of eventually hitting that red buzzer.

“I want to try it out, I want to do those courses. I want to qualify. I know I have been watching it recently, and I know that I can do it. So it would be a great honor to do it.” Whalen says. 

  • Most Popular

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Sounders add winger Victor Rodriguez from La Liga 2

    Sounders add winger Victor Rodriguez from La Liga 2

    Courtesy: Seattle SoundersCourtesy: Seattle Sounders

    Rodríguez is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy La Masia, which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and countless other world-class players. He then joined Badalona, where he signed his first professional contract and went on to make 127 appearances in La Liga.

    Rodríguez is a product of Barcelona’s famous youth academy La Masia, which has produced the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and countless other world-class players. He then joined Badalona, where he signed his first professional contract and went on to make 127 appearances in La Liga.

  • Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Missoula man tries for American Ninja Warrior

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:28:09 GMT

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

    Cody Whalen is a workout warrior… but his dream is to become… a Ninja Warrior. “The physical aspect of it. The obstacles… I have always wanted to do it, it’s next level fitness.” 

  • Mariners snap winning streak in loss to Rangers

    Mariners snap winning streak in loss to Rangers

    Mariners are now 55-54 on the seasonMariners are now 55-54 on the season

    Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.

    Mariners lefty Ariel Miranda (7-5) struck out five without a walk in 5 2/3 innings. But he allowed all three homers as Seattle's four-game winning streak ended.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:38:12 GMT

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

    A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.

  • Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Montana man fatally shoots 1-year-old son

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-08-03 16:51:24 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials are still investigating after a Helena man killed his 1-year-old son in a reported accidental shooting.

  • Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Norman McLean's grandson promotes preservation of Blackfoot River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-03 04:58:05 GMT

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

    It's the backdrop for a literary masterpiece and a blockbuster motion picture: the Blackfoot River. And it's currently the focal point of a project to preserve thousands of acres of land and watersheds that lead in to it. Join ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall along 'A River that Runs Through It.'

  • Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:11:57 GMT

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

  • Downtown Kalispell to get a major face lift

    Downtown Kalispell to get a major face lift

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:50:53 GMT

    Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet. 

    Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet. 

  • Name released of firefighter killed on duty

    Name released of firefighter killed on duty

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:36:16 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire. 

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has released the name of the firefighter who died August 2 as Brent M. Witham, 29, of Mentone, California. Brent Witham’s death is the result of a “tree felling” accident that occurred while he was assigned to the Lolo Peak fire. 

  • Woman charged with killing 2 people more than 4 years ago

    Woman charged with killing 2 people more than 4 years ago

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:05:49 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old western Montana woman is charged with killing two men in March 2013. Their bodies have not been found.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old western Montana woman is charged with killing two men in March 2013. Their bodies have not been found.

  • Homeowner preps home for wildfire season

    Homeowner preps home for wildfire season

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-08-03 01:10:51 GMT

    Over 500 fire officials are working with the Sapphire Complex Fires which continues to burn in the Rock Creek area. 

    Over 500 fire officials are working with the Sapphire Complex Fires which continues to burn in the Rock Creek area. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.