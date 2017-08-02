Firefighting costs running high, bill aims to re-structure fundi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Firefighting costs running high, bill aims to re-structure funding

BOZEMAN -

Catastrophic wildfires are an increasing problem around the country and this summer is already proving to be one of the worst fire seasons Montana has seen in years.

The Director of the Dept. of Natural Resources told the Associated Press this week that the state has already spent $21 million fighting fires this season.

This already tops the average annual cost of wild land fires in our state.

A report by the Montana Legislative Fiscal Division says $20.6 million was spent annually on wildfires between 2009 and 2016.

The cost of fires is weighing heavily on federal agencies-- especially the U.S. Forest Service.

 In 1995, the Forest Service spent only 16% of its total budget fighting wildfires.

A forest service report shows now-- at least half of the agency's budget is now going to wildfire fighting costs and by 2025 fire will consume two-thirds of the budget.

The forest service says to solve this problem, we must change the way we pay for wild fires by treating them like other natural disasters, like tornadoes or hurricanes, and shift some of the cost away from the agency.

There is a bill moving through Congress trying to change the way wildfire fighting is funded.

The Wildfire Disaster Funding Act is a bipartisan effort that would require catastrophic fires be treated like other natural disasters when firefighting costs are exhausted.

Proponents of the bill say it would help the Forest Service, so the agency doesn't have to pull so heavily from other areas when firefighting money runs out.

  • Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:38:12 GMT

  • Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:11 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:11:57 GMT

    Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West. 

  • Seeley Lake residents in evacuation warning

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-08-01 19:50:00 GMT

    Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate. 

  • One year investigation ends with arrest for double-murder

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 12:50 PM EDT2017-08-02 16:50:32 GMT

    Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward. 

  • Seeley Lake 'closed' so firefighters can douse nearby fire

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 5:08 AM EDT2017-08-02 09:08:10 GMT

    HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.  

  • Traveling couple fears the worst after Moose Lake evacuations

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-08-02 15:07:57 GMT

    David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family. 

  • Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:56:33 GMT

    The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

  • Evacuation warnings for residents by Highway 83

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:18:16 GMT

    Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

