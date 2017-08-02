Downtown Kalispell to get a major face lift

Downtown Kalispell could be getting a major face lift soon. The revitalization project for Kalispell will be presented in front of the Kalispell planning board on Tuesday August 8th. If the planning gives the project a thumbs up it will move to City council in early August.

We spoke with Kalispell city planner Tom Jentz who tells us lots of changes could be happening within the next three to five years.

Jentz says,"We want to create a pedestrian feeling downtown. It's the heart of the community we want to keep our heart strong and vital."

Jentz explains to us the main street will go down to a three lane road instead of a four lane. The middle lane will be used as a median and trees will be planted there. Reducing the lanes will also allow the city to widen the sidewalks for people to enjoy. The city is also looking to incorporate parking structures into buildings. Jentz tells us this will reduce the street parking and allow for more pedestrian activity.

Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.