Woman charged with killing 2 people more than 4 years ago

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 51-year-old western Montana woman is charged with killing two men in March 2013. Their bodies have not been found.



Caressa Hardy was charged Wednesday in the reported shooting deaths of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco at a residence near Frenchtown. She did not enter a plea. Her bail was set at $2 million and her arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 16.



Prosecutors say a woman went to law enforcement last year saying she saw Hardy kill the two men, but feared coming forward because Hardy had threatened to kill her if she did.



The woman told investigators some evidence may have been burned.



Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott told the Missoulian that FBI teams with cadaver dogs were searching the Frenchtown property where the victims, the defendant, and the witness had been living.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)