Wildfires may not be as good for the soil as you think

People often think that wildfires are good for the earth, revitalizing and feeding nutrients back to the ground. But a study from the Pacific Northwest Research Station says otherwise.

According to the Pacific Northwest Research Station, prolonged wildfires can actual damage soil. Having large fires that last a long period of time strips the nutrients away rather than feeding nutrients back. Topsoil and soil carbon are lost in the fire making it difficult for plants to retain nutrients and filter water from the ground.

Following a wildfire ground can become unstable bringing risk to human life. Scientists at the research station have actually tried different seed combinations to bring nutrients and stability back to the soil. They still have not found the perfect seed combination.