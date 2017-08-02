Second firefighter killed while battling Lolo Peak Fire

Still in the early planning phase Jentz tells us the project does not have a budget attached to it yet.
According to the Pacific Northwest Research Station, prolonged wildfires can actual damage soil.
On August 2nd, the hospital announced that Pamela Robertson will be the new CEO and will start at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on September 15th, 2017.
The main difference between extreme fires and stage II fires are the fire’s unpredictability and strength.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
A firefighter was struck by a tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Law enforcement has arrested Caressa Hardy for 2013 murders of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. A witness who was close to Hardy came forward with details in 2016. On August 1, police had enough evidence to move forward.
HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.
