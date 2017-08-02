Prosecution deferred in case of sheriff charged with assault

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A city attorney in Montana has agreed to defer prosecution of a sheriff charged with assaulting his girlfriend during a law enforcement convention.



Helena City Attorney Thomas Jodoin tells the Great Falls Tribune (gftrib.com/2u4xrsZ) that the woman would not testify against Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards.



Edwards could see the misdemeanor partner or family member assault charge dismissed on Feb. 1 if he remains law abiding for six months, completes 40 hours of anger management and continues to see a counselor.



Jodoin says he reached the agreement with Edwards on Tuesday.



Helena police responded to a hotel on June 15 where officers were attending the state Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association's annual convention. A law enforcement officer who heard a commotion in Edwards' room called 911.



