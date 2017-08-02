Helena Valley child dead in reported accidental shooting

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Helena Valley child has died in what was reported as an accidental shooting.



Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Capt. Brent Colbert says the circumstances surrounding the child's death on Tuesday evening are still under investigation. Coroner Bryan Backeberg says an autopsy is planned.



Officers say the child's father called 911 at about 7:30 p.m. reporting an accidental shooting with a shotgun. The child, whose name and age haven't been released, died at the residence.

