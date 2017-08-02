2-year-old boy killed in crash in southwestern Montana

DILLON, Mont. (AP) - A one-vehicle crash in southwestern Montana killed a 2-year-old boy and injured a 3-year-old girl.



The Montana Highway Patrol says the driver missed a turn onto Interstate 15 from Dillon late Tuesday and the vehicle struck a post and flipped onto its side.



Two women, ages 54 and 30, were taken to the hospital in Dillon for treatment of their injuries. The girl was flown to a hospital in Missoula.



Patrol Capt. Gary Becker tells The Montana Standard (bit.ly/2f8i4sR) that crash is still being investigated. The victims' names haven't been released.



___



Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)