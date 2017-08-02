Commercial Producer - Bozeman

Date Submitted: August 1, 2017

Department: Sales

Position: Commercial Producer

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: Responsible for production of commercials and for local businesses. Primary duties include researching, writing, conceptualizing, producing, shooting and editing commercials. The producer will work closely with local sales department to produce commercials that will get clients results.

Qualifications: Two years commercial television production, marketing or Communications related experience. Strong computer background and a familiarity with Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Suite, Adobe After-Effects, Photoshop, Apple . OSX , broadcast HD cameras, lighting and sound. Script writing, shooting, and editing experience required. Prior television station production experience preferable. Ideal candidate must be organized and able to work as a team player as well as independently, under tight deadlines. Applicant must possess valid driver’s license and have a good driving record

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Ability to lift and carry camera and lighting equipment.

Application Deadline: August 15, 2017

KWYB ABC/FOX Butte & Bozeman has an excellent opportunity for a hands–on Producer based out of the Bozeman office. Primary duties include researching, writing, shooting, editing and producing commercials. Prior TV Production experience preferred – promotions experience a plus. Please send resume, DVD or link to samples of your work. Also include a cover letter noting desired position & referral source. Submit to: Human Resources, Cowles Montana Media, 2619 West College, Bozeman MT 59718 by August 15, 2017. EOE.