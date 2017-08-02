Kalispell Regional Medical Center appoints new CEO

January 2017 Kalispell Regional Medical Center lost their CEO, Velinda Stevens to a battle with cancer.

On August 2nd, the hospital announced that Pamela Robertson will be the new CEO and will start at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on September 15th, 2017.

Robertson started her career in the health care industry at Hampton General Hospital School of Radiology Technology where she received her certification as a Radiology Technologist.

She has an extensive background in leadership first starting as the Director of Cardiac Vascular and Transplant services at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital eventually becoming the Vice President of Operations for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Robertson is also a member of American College of Health Care Executives.

When she's not working she enjoys biking, golfing and traveling.

Photo Courtesy of Kalispell Regional Medical Center