Kalispell woman recounts her record Flathead Lake swim with Wake up Montana

KALISPELL- Wake up Montana spoke exclusively to the woman who swam across Flathead Lake over the weekend and back.

34- year old Emily von Jentzen swam 56 miles and did so in just 40 hours.

She spoke to Wake Up Montana's Andrea Lutz about high waves and headwinds that made the trek difficult.

Von Jentzen is a local attorney and is the first person to swim the length of the lake and back. Flathead Lake is the largest fresh water lake west of the Mississippi River

When jokingly asked what obstacles she met along the way and if she saw the Flathead Lake monster 'Emily responded with a laugh and a no....'

Von Jentzen told the WUM crew she set off Saturday morning from Somers on Flathead Lake's northern shore.

The swim is not for the glory, though, von Jentzen says she is doing all of it to raise money and awareness for children in the Flathead community dealing life threatening illness.

She also says Saturday, she arrived in Polson where another swimmer was also waiting to swim with her on the return trip.



Boats and spectators watched her progress along the way from the lake. von Jentzen says she encountered high waves.



Von Jentzen also was the first woman to swim the length of Flathead Lake in 2010.