Kalispell woman recounts her record Flathead Lake swim with Wake up Montana

The main difference between extreme fires and stage II fires are the fire’s unpredictability and strength.
The main difference between extreme fires and stage II fires are the fire’s unpredictability and strength.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
And the best way to identify the sweetest and juiciest cherry is picking the darkest and reddest ones.
And the best way to identify the sweetest and juiciest cherry is picking the darkest and reddest ones.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.
Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.
Evacuation warnings have been issued around the Seeley Lake area to residents who are close to the Rice Ridge Fire and Liberty Fire.
Evacuation warnings have been issued around the Seeley Lake area to residents who are close to the Rice Ridge Fire and Liberty Fire.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family.
David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family.