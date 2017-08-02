Tips on how to properly evacuate your home during wildfire season

Evacuations are taking place all over as fires continue to consume the state of Montana. If you do end up getting evacuated, how do you know what you should pack? Here are a few tips.

Inside your house you should, shut all the windows and doors, making sure you leave them unlocked. Move flammable furniture to the center of the room, away from windows and doors. Shut off gas at the meter; turn off pilot lights, but leave on your house lights so firefighters can see your house under Smokey conditions.

Outside your home you should gather up flammable items from the exterior of the house and bring them inside. Make sure your emergency supply kit is in your vehicle. Back your car into the driveway with the vehicle loaded and all doors and windows closed. Also, make sure to locate your pets and keep them nearby.

What to put in your emergency supply kit, three day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person. A map marked with at least two evacuation routes, special medications prescriptions, a change of clothing, first aid, flashlight, credit cards, extra set of car keys, copies of important documents, family photos and other irreplaceable items, chargers for cellphones and laptops.