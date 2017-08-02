Seeley Lake 'closed' so firefighters can douse nearby fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Seeley Lake 'closed' so firefighters can douse nearby fire

By Associated Press

HELENA- Montana officials are closing Seeley Lake so that crews can safely draw the water to fight a nearby fire.
    
Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Tuesday the closure of the popular recreational spot for boaters and swimmers takes effect immediately.
    
Residents near the fire burning north of the town of Seeley Lake have been put on evacuation notice. Town residents are also being told to prepare for a possible evacuation
    
Fires are burning to the east and west of Seeley Lake, which has created hazardous air quality levels in the area.
    
The Missoulian reports that fire evacuation warnings have also been issued for about 70 homes in Missoula County.
    
Granite County officials also ordered residents along a 12-mile stretch of Rock Creek to leave their homes.

