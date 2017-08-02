Evacuation warnings in effect for Seeley Lake - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Evacuation warnings in effect for Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE -

Evacuation warnings have been issued around the Seeley Lake area to residents who are close to the Rice Ridge Fire and Liberty Fire.

Rice Ridge Fire has now grown to nearly 4,000 acres and Liberty Fire is at 2,500 acres.

For residents under evacuation warning, most have decided to leave now to be safe and to get away from poor air quality.

One resident Levi Bruce and his wife Amanda said they staying here longer is not worth it.

Levi added with his wife expecting another child soon, staying put is not an option.

"Well, we are having a kid in two days. Might as well pack up and get everything that means something to us. Grab the dogs, hit the road and go to Missoula for a little while,” said Bruce.

Levi said he has prepped his house as much as he could with hoses to combat the fire.

He added he hopes to come back to their home with their new baby.

As for another resident, Alan Himtz, who is not under evacuation warning, he said staying here is just too risky for his health. 

“Well, I had a lung removed last year. I don’t deal with smoke at all. It’s just better for me to leave town. I can get air conditioning and cleaner air,” said Himtz.

Himtz said for now he does have sprinklers running outside his home.

Seeley Lake itself is closed off to the public as crews are using the lake water to combat both the Liberty and Rice Ridge Fires.

