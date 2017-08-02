Evacuation warnings in effect for Seeley Lake

Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Evacuation warnings have been issued around the Seeley Lake area to residents who are close to the Rice Ridge Fire and Liberty Fire.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
The main difference between extreme fires and stage II fires are the fire’s unpredictability and strength.
