Traveling couple fears the worst after Moose Lake evacuations

David Huda and his girlfriend Leanne McNamee visit Moose Lake every year with Leanne's family. Her family has owned a cabin there for nearly a century, but this year the couple departed the cabin preparing to say goodbye for the last time. McNamee said "This may be the last time I see the cabin again the way it is. I'm scared for my relatives, but relieved that I'm safe and my family's safe."

Moose Lake is near the Whetstone and Meyers fires. Both fires total nearly 4,000 acres combined. Fire officials have been monitoring the fire for over three weeks and have determined it will last the duration of the summer. Unpredictable wind patterns have made surrounding areas like Moose Lake a danger to be in at this time and have been ordered evacuations this afternoon.

Huda said "Seing that fire just became reality for how endangered we were and in harms way and it was definitely sad." Many people who evacuated are currently taking refuge in nearby Philipsburg, but even there you can still see the ashes and embers falling from the sky.

Fire authorities confirm that the area comprised of 82 structures is completely evacuated at this time. Search and Rescue members are currently posted at all access points near the fire to ensure it's blocked to the general public.