Great Falls Police search for thief posing as electrician

The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.
Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide. In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
The Lolo Peak fire has established itself on the North side of Lantern Ridge. Fire crews are aware and monitoring the situation.
