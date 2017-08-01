Great Falls Police search for thief posing as electrician

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Great Falls police are searching for a man who has been posing as an electrician or plumber in order to enter people's homes.

The Great Falls Tribune reported (http://gftrib.com/2wiYq0C ) Monday that the man is accused of stealing items worth thousands of dollars while inside the homes.

Great Falls police media relations Officer Jim Wells says the man successfully stole from two different elderly residents last week.

He says the department has received two separate reports describing the same middle-aged man.

Police say the man has been driving a black sports-utility vehicle with a front-end plate that says "Saddle Up" and a back-end plant that is covered.

