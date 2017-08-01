Authorities pull body from Yellowstone River near Worden - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Authorities pull body from Yellowstone River near Worden

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say they pulled a body from the Yellowstone River near Worden.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says a landowner reported Monday that a body was caught on a tree in the river near his property.

Deputies responded and recovered the body, which Linder estimated had been in the water for about a week.

The sheriff says the body is of a male, but is otherwise too decomposed to identify.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Billings and samples are being sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for DNA testing.

