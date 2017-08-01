Alleged charges for a double homicide under investigation

Missoula County Sheriff's officials today announced they made an arrest in a double murder case that dated back to 2013.

They say Caressa Hardy was arrested on charges of double homicide at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

We spoke with one of Hardy’s neighbor, who remembers the victims.

This neighbor would like to remain unnamed.

She said that the older man that hardy allegedly killed was building a fence for her.

And the neighbor said that the other man that hardy allegedly killed was living with her and owned his own snow plowing company.

The neighbor said that Hardy claimed this man was stealing money from her.

She also said that Hardy has an eleven-year-old daughter, who lived with Hardy.

There was a briefing held at Frenchtown Fire District that gave us more updates on this investigation.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said today that hardy is being held for an alleged homicide that took place in 2013, when two men were killed.

The crime was not reported until 2016 and a complex investigation has been going on for more than a year.

"At this time we do not believe there are any additional suspects or any additional public safety concerns to the public related to this investigation," said Sheriff T.J. McDermott.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Missoula County Attorney’s Office in the meantime.

Hardy is expected to make a first court appearance at 2:30 pm tomorrow.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Department announced that they cannot reveal many details about this pending investigation, but they do expect charges will be filed tomorrow.