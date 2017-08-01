Evacuation warning in place for Lolo Peak

The Lolo Peak fire has established itself on the North side of Lantern Ridge. Fire crews are aware and monitoring the situation. However, due to the recent fire activity, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on the south side of Highway 12 from Elk Meadows Rd. to Fort Fizzle, including Mill Creek.

This is one of three areas that are currently under evacuation warnings in Missoula County.

Other areas under evacuation warnings include:

Rice Ridge - Residents on both sides of Highway 83 South of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83, extending to Double Arrow Ranch.

Placid Lake- "Liberty fire" North and South Placid Lake roads, Shining Shirt Rd., and Beaver Creek Rd.

What is an "Evacuation Warning?" - This is the first step in which MCSO deputies attempt to make in-person contact with affected population(s). The warning is to let affected citizens know that a situation is threatening their immediate area. Residents there should be taking steps to prepare for a short notice evacuation and/or self-evacuate as they see fit. With an evacuation warning, we emphasize pre-packing, preplanning (moving livestock, finding options for people with disabilities, etc.), and enrolling in SMART911.

It should be noted, this is NOT an “Evacuation Order.” Should there be an order, deputies will make every effort to recontact residents in the evacuation area. However, should time be limited the utilization of audible warnings (alternating siren tones on a slow moving vehicle) will be used to notify residents that they need to evacuate the area immediately for their own safety and the safety of emergency responders.

For further info call the Fire Information Line at 258-4636.