EVACUATION ORDER: Moose Lake

EVACUATION ORDER: Moose Lake

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Granite County Sheriff has issued an immediate EVACUATION ORDER for the Moose Lake Area. 

Law enforcement and emergency responders are in the area to assist. 

Moose Lake is south west of Philipsburg. 

  Evacuation warning in place for Lolo Peak

    The Lolo Peak fire has established itself on the North side of Lantern Ridge. Fire crews are aware and monitoring the situation. 

  Woman's car ends up in Yellowstone River

    A woman morning took an unfortunate turn when her company car ended up in the Yellowstone River.  She was checking fishing by the Culvert area, started heading back to the car and saw that it was moving. 

  Evacuation warnings for residents by Highway 83

    Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

