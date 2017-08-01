EVACUATION ORDER: Moose Lake

The Granite County Sheriff has issued an immediate EVACUATION ORDER for the Moose Lake Area.
Law enforcement and emergency responders are in the area to assist.
Moose Lake is south west of Philipsburg.
The Lolo Peak fire has established itself on the North side of Lantern Ridge. Fire crews are aware and monitoring the situation.
A woman morning took an unfortunate turn when her company car ended up in the Yellowstone River. She was checking fishing by the Culvert area, started heading back to the car and saw that it was moving.
Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.
Courtesy: Office of Emergency Services Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana official says wildfire suppression has cost the state $21 million so far this year. Hoyt Richards of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said Tuesday that the state is burning about $1.5 million per day to fight fires.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate.
Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide. In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Have you seen this girl?
