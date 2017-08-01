Woman's car ends up in Yellowstone River

A woman morning took an unfortunate turn when her company car ended up in the Yellowstone River.

She was checking fishing by the Culvert area, started heading back to the car and saw that it was moving. The woman wasn't able to catch it and the vehicle went over the bank where it started to float.

A few people out on the water helped the tow truck workers hook cables on the vehicle. Originally, the plan was to let the car float down with the current, but they could get that to happen.

Two tow trucks worked to maneuver the vehicle out.