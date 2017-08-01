Evacuation warnings for residents by Highway 83

Missoula Country Sheriff's Office deputies are issuing an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

This is the first step in which MCSO deputies attempt to make in-person contact with the affected population(s). The warning is to let affected citizens know that a situation is threatening their immediate area. Residents there should be taking steps to prepare for a short notice evacuation and/or self-evacuate as they see fit.

With an evacuation warning, MCSO emphasizes pre-packing, preplanning (moving livestock, finding options for people with disabilities, etc.), and enrolling in SMART911.

It should be noted, this is NOT an “Evacuation Order.” Should there be an order, deputies will make every effort to recontact residents in the evacuation area. However, should time be limited the utilization of audible warnings (alternating siren tones on a slow moving vehicle) will be used to notify residents that they need to evacuate the area immediately for their own safety and the safety of emergency responders.

For further info call the Fire Information Line at 258-4636.