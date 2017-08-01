Seeley Lake residents in evacuation warning

Residents in Seeley Lake are being told to prepare to evacuate. The Missoula County Sheriff'd Office issued an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Highway 83 south of Rice Ridge Road and immediately south of Cottonwood Lakes Road east of Highway 83 and extending through Double Arrow Ranch.

Sheriffs say this is the first step in an evacuation. Deputies make in-person contact with affected people and warn them that they could need to evacuate.

The sheriff's office says residents there "should be taking steps to prepare for a short notice evacuation and/or self-evacuate as they see fit." With an evacuation warning, we emphasize pre-packing, preplanning (moving livestock, finding options for people with disabilities, etc.), and enrolling in SMART911.

Sheriffs make it clear this is NOT an “Evacuation Order.”

They write in a Facebook post: "Should there be an order, deputies will make every effort to recontact residents in the evacuation area. However, should time be limited the utilization of audible warnings (alternating siren tones on a slow moving vehicle) will be used to notify residents that they need to evacuate the area immediately for their own safety and the safety of emergency responders."