Extreme fire danger in Flathead and Glacier Park

Interagency Fire Managers raised the Fire Danger to Extreme. Northwest Montana is currently experiencing critical fire conditions including extremely dry forest fuels; continued forecasting of temperatures above normal accompanied by low humidity, wind, and minimal precipitation; and competition for firefighting resources as many fires continue to burn across the State and the West.

The intent of Stage II Fire Restrictions is to reduce the number of human-caused fires during periods of extreme fire danger by decreasing potential sources of ignition. Each year, 70 to 80% of wildfires are human-caused and this summer the trend has continued. Campfires are NOT ALLOWED anywhere during Stage II Fire Restrictions. (See additional information about Stage II Fire Restrictions below.)

Cooperating Federal, State, and Private jurisdictions implementing restrictions include: Glacier National Park; Flathead National Forest (excluding the Bob Marshall and Great Bear Wilderness); Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation State Land and Private Classified Forest Land; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; Lake, Sanders, Flathead, and Lincoln Counties. The Kootenai National Forest is in Stage I Restrictions, however all surrounding private land classified as Forested is under Stage II.