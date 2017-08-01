Wildfires cost Montana $21M to date with no end in sight - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wildfires cost Montana $21M to date with no end in sight

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Lolo Peak fire - courtesy Lolo Forest Service Lolo Peak fire - courtesy Lolo Forest Service

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana official says wildfire suppression has cost the state $21 million so far this year.
    
Hoyt Richards of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said Tuesday that the state is burning about $1.5 million per day to fight fires.
    
Richards says the fire season will continue to be busy until there is a season-ending weather event that brings between 1 and three inches of rain or snow.
    
There will be just $30 million in the state's reserve fund to help pay for wildfires after budget cuts ordered by state lawmakers take effect this month.
    
Montana will be reimbursed for 75 percent of its costs through a grant from the U.S. government to fight the state's largest fire, which has burned 423 square miles in eastern Montana.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.