Livingston vandalism damage estimated at $30,000; teen arrested

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a vandalism spree in Livingston, which police say has done an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.

Livingston Police Sgt. Mike LaBaty says the teen was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, after a fire broke out at the Livingston Enterprise building on South Main Street. Sgt. LaBaty says they believe the teen started the fire, which did extensive damage to the newspaper office.



Later at the police station, detectives determined the teen was also allegedly involved in two sprees of vandalism around town, that mostly targeted vehicles. Sgt. LaBaty says the department received several reports of slashed tires, broken windows and paint and oil poured on cars.



Sgt. LaBaty says the teen is the only suspect in the vandalism spree and they do not anticipate finding others involved.



On July 30, the Livingston golf course posted photos and videos of vandalism done to their course, but Sgt LaBaty says this case is being handled by the Park Co. Sheriff's Office and he could not confirm if the teen in custody is also a suspect in that case.



The teen is charged with arson, burglary, possession of burglary tools and two counts of criminal mischief. He is currently being held at the Youth Detention Center in Billings and the case is still under investigation.