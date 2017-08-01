Missoula Sheriff's Office to hold press conference on double homicide suspect

A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
Back in 2015 when the Reynolds Creek fire burned over 4,000 acres in Glacier National Park the Flathead Valley saw a 20% decrease in tourism.
And the best way to identify the sweetest and juiciest cherry is picking the darkest and reddest ones.
Once the easement is granted the Flathead Land Trust will begin construction on bird viewing areas for the public.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.
Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide. In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
