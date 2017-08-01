Crews working to limit spread of Lolo Fire

Retardant will continue to be used to limit the fire’s spread west. Aerial ignition will be evaluated for use on both the east and west side of South Fork Lolo Creek to limit southern growth and keep the fire west of the Bitterroot divide.

Crews have completed 25.5 miles of control line between the fire and homes, along the Highway 12 and Hwy 93 corridors. Alternate lines are being identified and constructed.

Excavators, wood chippers, and dump trucks will work removing slash piles next to the control line. Firefighters and heavy equipment will work west of the fire along the Elk Meadows Road.