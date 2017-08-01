Crews working to limit spread of Lolo Fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crews working to limit spread of Lolo Fire

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
LOLO -

Retardant will continue to be used to limit the fire’s spread west. Aerial ignition will be evaluated for use on both the east and west side of South Fork Lolo Creek to limit southern growth and keep the fire west of the Bitterroot divide.

Crews have completed 25.5 miles of control line between the fire and homes, along the Highway 12 and Hwy 93 corridors. Alternate lines are being identified and constructed.  

Excavators, wood chippers, and dump trucks will work removing slash piles next to the control line. Firefighters and heavy equipment will work west of the fire along the Elk Meadows Road.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

    Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:56:33 GMT

    The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

    The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

  • GoFundMe page for Danielle Heninger looks to raise $10,000

    GoFundMe page for Danielle Heninger looks to raise $10,000

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 9:07 AM EDT2017-08-01 13:07:32 GMT

    Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer. 

    Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer. 

  • GoFundMe set up to help children of deceased Bozeman police officer, wife

    GoFundMe set up to help children of deceased Bozeman police officer, wife

    Monday, July 31 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-08-01 01:25:53 GMT

    Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide. In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide. In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

  • Police officer identified as alleged shooter in murder/suicide

    Police officer identified as alleged shooter in murder/suicide

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:55:55 GMT

    A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.

    A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.

  • Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Are massive crowds in Glacier National Park scaring off visitors?

    Saturday, July 29 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-07-29 19:44:21 GMT

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

    Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s. 

  • Big Sky girl goes missing

    Big Sky girl goes missing

    Sunday, July 30 2017 2:09 AM EDT2017-07-30 06:09:38 GMT

    Have you seen this girl? 

    Have you seen this girl? 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • MSU Police warn of indecent exposure incident in Bozeman

    MSU Police warn of indecent exposure incident in Bozeman

    Monday, July 31 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 01:52:23 GMT

    The Montana State University Police Department is warning students, faculty and pedestrians of an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Monday. According to a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, MSU police received a report of a man masturbating in his vehicle, while driving down Grant Street. It happened near the Fitness Center at about 1:52 p.m.

    The Montana State University Police Department is warning students, faculty and pedestrians of an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Monday. According to a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, MSU police received a report of a man masturbating in his vehicle, while driving down Grant Street. It happened near the Fitness Center at about 1:52 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.