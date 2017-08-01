GoFundMe page for Danielle Heninger looks to raise $10,000

Monday afternoon it came out that 31-year-old Danielle Heninger was shot and killed by her husband, 40-year-old Zach Heninger, who was an off-duty Bozeman Police Officer.

This has been devastating for Law Enforcement and the community, but you can see how quickly people also stepped up to help the family. In this case through a GoFundMe page set up for Danielle Heninger.

The goal of 10-thousand dollars has almost been met.

Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says Danielle and Zach Heninger were both found with gunshot wounds Saturday night, when police responded to a call of a disturbance at their house on Story Street.

Chief Crawford says officers and emergency medical responders attempted life saving measures, but could not save them.

In a press conference Monday, Chief Crawford identified Zach Heninger as the shooter and said the entire department is devastated.

“To say that we are in shock is an understatement; we are still processing through this. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, Zach and Danielle and they are also with the three children that are left without parents,” said Crawford.

Chief Crawford also said the couple’s three children are now staying with family.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.