Three-peat: Bitterroot Red Sox win third straight state title

THREE FORKS -

The Bitterroot Red Sox knocked off the Belgrade Bandit for the second time in three days to claim their third straight Montana Class A State Championship.

The Red Sox grabbed the lead in the first inning and never relinquished it on their way to a 4-2 victory.

The Red Sox got a gem of a game from standout pitcher Tylor Nixon, as the Bandits struggled to get anything across the plate all game long. The Bandits move runners into scoring position multiple times, but nearly every time, Nixon and the Red Sox would shut the door on them. Nixon would pitch a complete game 7 innings, giving up 6 hits, 2 runs, and striking out 7.

Nixon led the team at the plate as well, going 1-3, scoring one run, and driving in another. His work on both sides of the plate earned him tournament MVP honors.

The Red Sox move on to the regional tournament in Eugene, Oregon. Their first game will be Friday, August 4 at 12:30 pm.

