Concerns about lack of resources and minimal fire crews for Liberty Fire

Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide. In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire. Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.
Numbers are up by 30% compared to last year and this year’s June visitation numbers broke last year’s.
A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29. Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.
Have you seen this girl?
A head on collision occurred by mile marker 140 on Highway 2 in Columbia Falls.
Large and dark smoke plumes seen from all over Missoula.
Missoula Rural Fire District worked swiftly in the early hours of Monday morning to knock down a fire coming from the roof the business, A-Core Concrete, located on Futurity Drive. The first responding units reported smoke coming from the eves of the structure on all sides. Crews found the fire isolated to a single utility truck that was parked inside the bays of the business. Luckily, the fire didn't spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
