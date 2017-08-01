Concerns about lack of resources and minimal fire crews for Liberty Fire

The Liberty Fire is now about 2,600 acres and is growing rapidly.

There was a community meeting held at the Arlee Community Center for this fire Monday night.

The Liberty Fire was a lightning fire that started about two week ago.

The fire doubled in size on Sunday.

Fire officials said at the meeting Monday night that their main concern is the lack of resources and the minimal fire staff because of all the fires going on in the southwest.

The fire officials emphasized that the fire intensity is extreme and there are no safety zones.

A fire official said it has the potential to take all of South Fork.

“It’s concerning and like they said tonight it is so early in the year to be this dry, this hot, and to have this many fires. It is concerning to think what will happen if the fire makes its way over the hill, especially in our community near Arlee,” said Kyle Felsman, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer.

Fire officials said that they are concerned to be in this spot in July because August is usually worse in terms of fire growth.

The fire is moving southwest quickly and they are sharing resources with other fire crews across Montana, which makes it difficult to manage the fire.

Right now, nearby residents are in Stage 2 Evacuations.

Fire officials are educating the public about safety precautions.

Campfires are not allowed and residents should also be careful with chains on their cars and boats.

Fire officials said they have had six human-caused fires this past week in the Arlee area.

They are trying to limit human-caused fires, so they can focus on containing the wildland fires.