Seeley Lake surrounded in smoke with growing Rice Ridge and Liberty fires

The small town of Seeley Lake is covered in smoke, with two wildfires burning nearby: the Liberty Fire and the Rice Ridge Fire.

Take a look at these photos of the Rice Ridge Fire, burning three miles northeast of Seeley Lake.

They were sent to ABC FOX Montana by Angela Marshall's father, Roger Marshall, who lives in Seeley Lake.

The first photo was taken at 1 p.m. on Monday. The other was snapped just after 8 p.m. that evening.

After attending a public meeting at Seeley Lake Elementary School, Marshall says that the fire grew from 60 acres on Sunday to 1,200 acres at last check, fueled by hot temperatures, low humidities and wind.

Marshall says he predicts that he may get the call to evacuate even as soon as Tuesday evening.

The fire started on Monday, July 24, caused by lightning.

The Liberty Fire, 17 miles southwest of Arlee, is 1,843 acres in size.