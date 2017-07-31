MSU Police warn of indecent exposure incident in Bozeman

The Montana State University Police Department is warning students, faculty and pedestrians of an indecent exposure incident that occurred on Monday.

According to a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, MSU police received a report of a man masturbating in his vehicle, while driving down Grant Street. It happened near the Fitness Center at about 1:52 p.m.

Upon seeing a woman walking down the sidewalk, the man slowed his vehicle down and masturbated. The woman, who observed the crime, then fled into a nearby building.

The suspect is described as white, middle-aged and heavyset with white hair. He was driving a small, gray Honda and was last seen westbound from the 900 block of West Grant Street.

MSU police advise that it is a crime for a person to expose their genitals under circumstances, in which the person knows the conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm in order to abuse, humiliate, harass or degrade another; or arouse or gratify the person's own sexual response.

The MSU Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the MSU Police at (406) 994-2121.

Anonymous reports can be made to the MSU Police Department at switness@montana.edu and at the VOICE Center at (406) 994-7069.

The MSU Police Department offers crime prevention guidance and provides security escorts that are available on campus 24 hours a day for any student, faculty, staff or visitor by calling (406) 994-2121.