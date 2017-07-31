GoFundMe set up to help children of deceased Bozeman police officer, wife

Family and friends are quickly jumping to support the three children, who were left behind after what Bozeman police are calling a murder-suicide.

In a press conference on Monday, Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford says that officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

There, they found off-duty Bozeman Police Officer Zach Heninger, 40, dead, along with his wife, Danielle Heninger, 31.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up.

A friend, Monica Haase, writes on the page that these funds will go to her three children to help provide for them and to keep her memory alive.

Haase says, "Let us not dwell on the terrible circumstances of her death, but remember her as she lived. Brave and loving. Never forgotten."

She goes on to write that out of respect for the family, the details will not be posted until later.

