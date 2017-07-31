Sunrise Fire causes more Stage 3 Evacuations

Jill Cobb, Fire Police Information Officer, said the Sunrise Fire is up to some of the edges of the homes and has reached 8,200 acres.

According to Lolo National Forest, the fire burned actively on the north and south flanks again on Sunday.

The fire made an aggressive uphill run towards Eagle Rock Saddle and Verde Saddle, which put structure at risk.

As a result, the Mineral County Sheriff moved the Verde Creek community into a Stage 3 Evacuation.

Cobb said that the main goal is to slow the fire and delay its advance.

She said that fire fighters are doing this by reducing the fuel and by doing low intensity burning.

“Yesterday the fire got extremely active. And as a result we had to issue, we’ll the Mineral County Sheriff issues a Stage 3 Evacuation for Verde Saddle. The other areas that remain in stage 3 evacuation are Sunrise Creek, Quartz Flat, and Quartz Creek. So on the Sunrise Fire we have 81 homes that are currently threatened and of the 81 homes we have 64 homes that are actually evacuated,” said Jill Cobb.

Cobb said most of the people who were evacuated are with friends and family.

She said not many people have used the American Red Cross Shelter located at Superior High School.

Cobb emphasized that it is important for local residents to reduce fuel around homes.

She explained that it is the best thing to do right now.

Cobb also said they have had problems with people stopping on I90 and taking photos and rubbernecking.

She advised people not to do this because this causes traffic and other potential dangers.