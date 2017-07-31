MSU Timely Warning: Incident exposure on grant street

Courtesy: MSU Timely Warning

The Montana State University Police Department received a report of a man masturbating in his vehicle while driving down Grant Street in close proximity of the Fitness Center. Upon seeing a woman walking down the sidewalk, allegedly the man slowed down and masturbated.

The woman who observed the crime fled into a nearby building.

The suspect is described as white, middle-aged and heavyset with white hair. He was driving a small, gray Honda and was last seen westbound from the 900 block of West Grant Street.

Be advised, it is a crime for a person to expose their genitals under circumstances in which the person knows the conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm in order to abuse, humiliate, harass or degrade another; or arouse or gratify the person’s own sexual response.

The MSU Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact the MSU Police at 406-994-2121. Anonymous reports can be made to the MSU Police Department at switness@montana.edu and at the VOICE Center at 406-994-7069.

The MSU Police Department offers crime prevention guidance and provides security escorts that are available on campus 24 hours a day for any student, faculty, staff or visitor by calling 406-994-2121.