Police officer identified as alleged shooter in murder/suicide

A police officer has been identified as the alleged shooter in a Bozeman homicide/suicide from July 29.

Zach Heninger, 40, was an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. The victim has been named as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger.

"Zach is suspected of killing his wife. To say that we’re in shock is an understatement, " Police Chief Steve Crawford said during a press conference.

At approximately 11:30 pm on July 29, Bozeman Police Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in Bozeman where they discovered the Heningers' bodies.

Zach Heninger was home and off-duty when the incident occurred police say. He didn't have a history of partner family assault or PTSD according to the chief.

The Bozeman Police Department has requested the incident be investigated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Park County Coroner. This is for two reasons the chief said: one, it allows an outside group to investigate since the Bozeman Police Department is so close to the incident and two, the chief doesn't want to further traumatize his staff.

"This has been, and will continue to be, a very difficult time for the men and women of the Bozeman Police Department," the department says. "Our heartfelt gratitude and support is extended to all of the officers, responders, and investigators who had to respond to this incident."

Responding officers are getting help as they cope with the situation.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continues their investigation along with the Park County Coroner.

The Heningers had three children. They were present during the homicide-suicide.

Resources:

Montana Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence

http://womenandpolicing.com/violencefs.asp

http://www.purpleberets.org/violence_police_families.html

http://www.nytimes.com/projects/2013/police-domestic-abuse/

http://www.theiacp.org/MPDomesticViolencebyPO