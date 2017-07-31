Sapphire Complex Fire updates

Goat Creek Fire: 6,142 acres, 35% contained. Fire activity increased mid afternoon yesterday as temperatures and terrain driven winds increased. Smoke was visible when grassy fuels within the perimeter ignited. The windy conditions prevented crews from conducting firing operations to remove unburned fuels; however, crews will continue to assess for more favorable firing conditions today. Heavy equipment will work to improve indirect fireline north and east of the fire. Structure protection will continue along the Rock Creek and Brewster Creek roads and structure assessment efforts will begin south of Brewster Creek.



Little Hogback Fire: 5,019 acres, 0% contained. Structure assessment and protection measures are in place in the south Rock Creek drainage, Hogback and Morgan Case Homesteads. The fire was most active on the southwest heel of the fire yesterday. A heavy equipment task force will construct and improve indirect fire line today. Resources will assess conditions for conducting firing operations to remove unburned fuel and secure the perimeter.



Sliderock Fire: 750 acres, 5% contained. The northeast edge of the fire was active yesterday afternoon although fire growth was minimal. Firefighters and aerial resources successfully conducted several firing operations in these areas to hold and improve fireline. Today, crews will assess locations for line construction east and north of the fire. Private lands in the Sliderock Fire are under mandatory evacuation notice.



Resources Threatened: Private property and structures in the Rock Creek drainage are threatened. Other resources threatened include a Bonneville Power Administration powerline and several communication sites.



Closures: The Lolo National Forest has issued an area closure order to ensure firefighter and public safety. This area closure include all or portions of: Rock Creek Road, Brewster Creek Road, Upper Brewster Creek Road, Sliderock Mountain Road, Upper Willow Creek Road, Road No. 8419, Grizzly Creek Trail, John Long Trail, Butte Cabin Creek Trail, Butte Cabin Ridge Trail, Hogback Ridge Trail and Ranch Creek Trail. The full closure order and map can be found at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5364/under the closure tab.



Weather & Fire Behavior: Today winds will decrease across the fire area and are forecast to be 4-8 mph in the valleys and on the slopes. A ridge of high pressure building across the western United States will continue to bring hot and dry weather to the Sapphire Complex.

