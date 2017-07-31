State auditor Rosendale announces bit for U.S Senate

Montana’s State Auditor Matt Rosendale announced his bid to serve the Treasure State in the United States Senate July 31.

“Montanans are fed up with politicians who say one thing back home but vote another way in Washington, D.C.,” Rosendale said. “The people of Montana deserve a senator who will defend our way of life, get the federal government out of the way, and return power to the hardworking people who make this country great.”

In his announcement video, Rosendale pledged to work with President Trump’s administration to fight the powerful special interests in Washington, D.C.

“Jon Tester has embraced Washington’s policies that harm our communities and force people out of work,” Rosendale said. “People are tired of Tester’s political games. Montanans deserve better and it’s time for new leadership.”

As the current Commissioner of Securities and Insurance (State Auditor), Rosendale was elected statewide in 2016. Prior to that, he served in both houses of the Montana State Legislature, including as the Senate Majority Leader.