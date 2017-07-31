Stage 3 Evacuation update for Sunrise Fire

The Sunrise Fire is at five-percent containment as firefighters use retardant to slow its spread downslope near Quartz Creek.

On the north side of the fire, in Sunrise Creek, the fire made an aggressive uphill run towards Eagle Rock Saddle and Verde Saddle.

As a result of the fire’s movement to Verde Saddle, and the risk to structures, the Mineral County Sheriff moved the Verde Creek community into a Stage 3 Evacuation.

A Stage 3 Evacuation means that the residents in those areas need to leave immediately. Crews continued structure protection efforts including conducting additional firing operations to bring fire to containment lines in a controlled manner.

Hotshot crews used fire as a tool to reduce fuels in the Sunrise/Quartz Flats Community. Helicopters and air tankers were busy on all areas of the fire. Night shift crews patrolled neighborhoods, searching and suppressing hot spots.