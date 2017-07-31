Updated restrictions for Lolo Peak Fire

Courtesy Lolo Peak Fire

Stage II Fire Restrictions are in effect for Missoula and Ravalli Counties and across the Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests.

Yesterday, firefighters were inserted near Duffy Lake and extinguished three known spot fires. Another spot was discovered and the crew remained overnight to put out that fire.

Northern Rockies Incident Management Team are continuing preparation to protect the valley and its residents as well as our firefighters. Supporting that objective, approximately 900 homeowners have been personally contacted to assess their property for structure protection.

Based on historical knowledge of fire behavior in this immediate area, and where this fire has the potential to move, 10 miles of control line between homes and the fire has been completed along the Highway 12 corridor.

Construction of control line continues south along Highway 93.

The majority of this control line is approximately 100 feet wide, consisting of 12 feet wide dozer line down to mineral soil adjacent to about 90 feet of a “shaded” fuel break. Construction of this fuel break consisted of removing dense stands of small trees and brush and the lower limbs of larger trees. The fuel break is intended to reduce the intensity of the fire as it approaches the dozer line.

Alternate fire lines between the fire and the control line are also being constructed. Some of the line locations will use pre-existing open and closed roads while others will be constructed with heavy equipment and incorporate natural features (rock slopes, etc.). To reduce the intensity and impact of fire and keep it off private land, these lines will be used to fight the fire before it moves closer to the control line.