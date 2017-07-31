Beau Donaldson to be released Monday after parole violation - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Beau Donaldson to be released Monday after parole violation

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Former UM Football player Beau Donaldson is scheduled to be released Monday after spending 72 hours behind bars. 

Judy Beck, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said Donaldson admitted to drinking alcohol and entering a Bozeman bar on July 27. Beck said he also admitted to drinking on the weekend on July 22- 23. As part of his parole agreement, Donaldson agreed to stay sober and to avoid going into bars. Now he will submit to daily testing for the next 30 days. 

Donaldson was a running back for the Grizzlies. He was sentenced in 2013 to 30 years in prison with 20 years suspended after he pleaded guilty to a 2010 rape in Missoula. He was granted parole in June of 2016 after serving just three years.

His story is featured in author Jon Krakauer's book, "Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town."

