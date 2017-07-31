Thick smoke from Sunrise fire causing poor visibility - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Thick smoke from Sunrise fire causing poor visibility

TARKIO -

Thick smoke from the Sunrise fire near Superior is causing poor visibility along 1-90. 

The fire grew to 8,200 acres over Sunday, burning aggressively in the Quartz Creek and Sunrise Creek drainages.

Firefighters are relocating resources to safer locations. Fire officials are advising that this fire could potentially through embers 1/2 to 1 mile beyond fires edge. 

Eighty-one structures are threatened. The Mineral County Sheriff's Office has now issued a Stage 3 Evacuation order for residents along Verde Creek Road 450. Evacuations also remain in order for Sunrise Creek, Quartz Flats and Quartz Creek. Rivulet area is under Stage 1 evacuations.

The Red Cross has an evacuation center set up at the Superior High School. 

