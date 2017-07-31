Kalispell woman swims length of Flathead Lake and back - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell woman swims length of Flathead Lake and back

Posted: Updated:

KALISPELL- Can you imagine swimming the length of Flathead Lake and then back?

34-year-old Emily von Jentzen did just that this past weekend.

She started early, very early on July 29th and finished up Sunday.

This isn't the first time von Jentzen did this either, the firs time she completed was in 2011.

To learn more about her journey-visit her Facebook page HERE

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.