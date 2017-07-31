Montana auditor says he'll seek US Senate seat

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana state Auditor Matt Rosendale announced a bid for the U.S. Senate Monday, bringing a high profile challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Rosendale's aggressive campaigning style could give a strong challenge to Tester, who is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats seeking re-election in 2018.

Rosendale in November won a four-year term to oversee the insurance and securities industries in Montana. He previous served in the state Legislature, representing the Glendive area.

He joins a growing list of Republicans who have announced their candidacy or their interest for the senate post. Few have statewide name recognition.

The race, because of its high profile nature, could be one of the most expensive contests next year.

Tester had $4.7 million in campaign money on June 30.