Fire crews work swiftly to put out structure fire in Missoula business

Missoula Rural Fire District worked swiftly in the early hours of Monday morning to knock down a fire coming from the roof the business, A-Core Concrete, located on Futurity Drive.

According to MRFD, the first responding units reported smoke coming from the eaves of the structure on all sides. Crews found the fire isolated to a single utility truck that was parked inside the bays of the business. Luckily, the fire didn't spread.

Fire crews remained on scene for two hours to remove smoke from the rest of the building.

MRFD says a quick knockdown by fire crews saved the business an estimated $2,000,000, including three additional large utility trucks, equipment, and the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.