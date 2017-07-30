UPDATE Crews continue to battle 'Meyers Fire' near Pintler Wilderness boundary

The one-thousand acre Meyers fire is continuing to spread. Crews are switching their efforts once again in an attempt to keep the fire contained. Operations Section Chief Dave Groneman said "What we've done is gone indirect instead of direct. Indirect means we've been putting fire line using existing roads that happen to be out in the countryside based on a prediction of where the fire is going to spread."

If the fire spreads there is a possibility of the Meyers fire merging with the larger two-thousand acre Whetstone fire located 3 miles Northwest. It would also put acres of valuable land and residential homes in danger. Groneman said "One of our strategies is to keep them separate. We've got a road system that we reinforced." That road system would control the south end of the Whetstone, which is the most active, fire preventing it from crossing into the Meyers fire.

Though protecting the land is important Groneman said human lives are the first priority. "We want to protect the resources, natural resources, and we want to protect any kind of lives that might be tangled up with people living in these structures." This gets done by ensuring the firefighters are in a base camp out of the fires path surrounded by basic necessities such as medical services, dining, shower, and restroom facilities.

The Meyers fire is expected to last for the duration of the wildfire season and a Type II team specializing in complex fires will be coming in tomorrow to provide more resources for firefighters.