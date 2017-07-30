Gianforte supports the opening of the Charles M. Russel Wildlife Refuge

Congressman Greg Gianforte supported the opening of the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge.

Secretary Ryan Zinke opened up the CMR Wildlife Refuge for emergency grazing relief.

Gianforte is very happy with this project and thanks Zinke for responding to requests for this project very quickly.

Travis Hall, the Communications Director for Gianforte said that the purpose for the CMR Wildlife Refuge is to help Montana’s farmers and ranchers impacted by the Lodgepole Complex fire.

Zinke announced that allotments will be made immediately available for ranchers who lost grazing land in these fires.

“Secretary Zinke’s decision is a common sense solution to help our farmers and ranchers impacted by the Lodgepole Complex fire. I appreciate Ryan sharing our sense of urgency and responding quickly to our letter requesting aid. The fact is we have grass available and we have hungry cows. Allowing them to graze on retired graze allotments within the CMR just makes sense,” said Greg Gianforte.

Zinke said that he and his staff wanted to respond immediately to all the concerned ranchers, equipment dealers, and citizens.

Zinke emphasized that he is doing this to be a good neighbor and help restore trust between the local communities and federal government.

Senator Steve Daines also worked with Secretary Zinke on this project and said he is happy that this new wildlife refuge will provide immediate help and relief for hardworking ranching families.

Cattle should be expected to arrive on the refuge in coming days.