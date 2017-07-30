Liberty fire doubles in size Sunday

The liberty fire nearly doubles in size Sunday afternoon.

A large black smoke plume is seen from most of Missoula.

Jordan Koppen, DNRC Fire Information Officer said that the fire started in the Flathead Reservation tribal land near the South Fork Jocko Primitive Area.

This morning the fire was listed at 600 acres and has grown to over 1,000 acres throughout the course of the day.

The fire is moving east.

Koppen said that the updates are not listed on Inci Web yet, but should be posted shortly since the fire is growing rapidly.

There are also concerns with unhealthy smoke quality in the Missoula Valley area.

Also according to InciWeb, “Interstate 90 and US Highway 1 will see moderate to unhealthy concentrations of smoke (Sunday).” (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5364/37135/)

Stay tuned for updates as we find out more.